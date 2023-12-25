Saif Ali Khan skipped university to take an air hostess on date, reveals Sharmila Tagore: Watch

The anticipation for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 reaches new heights as the show teases an exciting guest lineup featuring none other than the iconic mother-son duo, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan.

In the much-awaited promo, Sharmila and Saif are seen gracing the Koffee With Karan sofa, dressed in matching black attire. Sharmila starts by expressing her curiosity and anticipation as admits she's unsure of what to expect from her debut on the renowned talk show.

The interaction takes a delightful turn as Karan delves into the mother-son relationship, prompting Sharmila to recall the last time she reprimanded Saif. While she grapples with memory, Saif humorously quips that the moment happened a minute ago and they both broke into a burst of laughter.

Amidst lighthearted banter, Karan prods Saif about the influence of his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on him. As Saif struggles to interpret the question, Karan reassures him that it's not as provocative as perceived.

Later, Karan is seen pressing Sharmila to divulge an intriguing untold story from Saif's college days. With a mischievous glint, Sharmila narrates a memorable incident from Saif's time in England, hinting at a rendezvous with an air hostess.

Sharmila said, "He didn't go to the university. He asked the air hostess out and they went out somewhere." Saif interfered and said, "Very exaggerated."

The playful exchange between Saif and Sharmila continued, with Saif teasingly questioning if the purpose of their presence on the Koffee With Karan couch was solely to expose "embarrassing" anecdotes about him.

While sharing the captivating promo on Instagram, KJo wrote, "A royal brew is on the menu for this week! Catch the mother-son duo, Sharmila Tagore & Saif Ali Khan on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8."

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage. He was seen essaying the role of Ravana in the film.

Talking about his upcoming project, the actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated Telugu film, Devara. He will be portraying the role of an antagonist in this action-packed project. The film will also star Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR in the lead roles.