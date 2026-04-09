/Ex-Winner member Nam Tae Hyun sentenced to jail for one year, to pay fine

South Korean singer, songwriter, producer and actor Nam Tae Hyun, a former k-pop member of Winner, who was under fire after he had admitted last year to the drunk driving charges. In the latest development, the singer has been sentenced to prison after travelling at more than double the speed limit in a high-risk incident.

Nam Tae Hyun sentenced to prison

Seoul Western District Court reportedly sentenced Nam Tae Yun to one year in prison and fined him 1 million won ($740) for violations of the Road Traffic Act and related charges, as per the report of The Korea Times. Reportedly, the court said, "The level of danger posed under the Road Traffic Act was extremely high, making strict punishment necessary." However, the court did not issue a detention warrant, saying there was no risk of evidence destruction or flight.

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Reportedly, Nam had avoided immediate detention in court but was unable to escape a custodial sentence. In addition, the court took into account his admission of guilt and apparent remorse; it placed significant weight on the severity of the offence, particularly the extreme speeding involved.

For the unversed, the incident occurred at around 4:10 am on April 27 last year near Dongjak Bridge on Gangbyeonuk-ro. Nam was attempting to overtake another vehicle when he crashed into a central divider. Although no casualties were reported, his blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.122 per cent, well above the licence revocation threshold of 0.08 per cent in South Korea.

About Nam Tae Hyun

Prior to his debut as a member of Winner, Nam performed as a backup dancer for the YG Family Concert 2011. In 2013, he competed in the reality programme Win: Who Is Next as a trainee in "Team A", which he went on to debut as a member of the group Winner. Nam co-composed and co-wrote two songs that were used to compete on the show.