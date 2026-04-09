/Jaya Bachchan turns 78: A look at her most talked about controversies

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan turns 78 today. An actor and a member of the Rajya Sabha, she often creates buzz with her fiery incidents, whether it's her remark on paparazzi clothes being dirty or pushing the fan away.
Jaya Bachchan is one of the most renowned actresses in Bollywood. Having delivered remarkable performances in multiple projects and now serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha, she has truly established herself as one of the most courageous and iconic women in B-town. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the major incidents that embroiled her in numerous controversies.
Jaya Bachchan has always stepped back from being papped by the paparazzi. In one incident, when the paparazzi came and started getting her into the spotlight, the actress expressed frustration with their behaviour, remarking on their clothes and occupation. Following this, the paps got offended and felt disrespected.
Another controversy happened at the Rajya Sabha when Jaya Bachchan expressed strong displeasure after being addressed by her full name, "Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan." She objected to the practice of identifying women by their husbands' names, arguing that it hides their individual identity and achievements.
In one of the viral videos, Jaya Bachchan is shown walking towards the Constitutional Club of India, where she bumps into a man who is leaning towards her and trying to click a selfie. The incident immediately irked the star, and she fiercely pushed him away and scolded him. This led to her facing backlash from netizens saying that the actress has no respect.
Jaya Bachchan got entangled in a fiery verbal exchange with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of using an unacceptable tone with her. Dhankhar fired back, telling her that despite being a celebrity, she must follow the decorum of the house.
In an old video, a photographer tried to get Aishwarya’s attention by repeatedly calling her "Aish". In a fiery response, the veteran actress asked, “Why are you calling her by her name? Is she your classmate?”