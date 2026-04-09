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Extraction 3: Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba to reprise their roles? Here's what we know

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 18:01 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 18:01 IST
Extraction 3: Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba to reprise their roles? Here's what we know

Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba to return in Extraction 3? Photograph: (X)

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Chris Hemsworth will be reportedly reprising his role in the third installment of Extraction. In addition, the film will also see Idris Elba in action as well. Read to know more details. 

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth will be once again seen in action as an avatar in the third installment of Extraction 3. The report suggests that the Hollywood actor will be reprising his role as Tyler Rake in the high-octane thriller movie. In addition, Idris Elba will also be joining him in the film as well.

Reunion of Thor actors in Extraction 3?

It seems like Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba will have a reunion, reportedly with Extraction 3. As per the report of Deadline, the streaming platform Netflix has given a go for the action franchise, in which Sam Hargrave will be returning to helm the movie, while David Weil will be on board to write the screenplay.

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Reportedly, the production is scheduled to begin over the summer, and the makers are yet to reveal the plotline of the film. However, the story is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks.

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For the unversed, while both actors were part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Hemsworth as Thor and Elba as Heimdall), they did not share significant screen time in the same movies, making the Extraction series their primary collaboration.

All about Extraction franchise

The film tells the story of Tyler, who is battling his own demons; a ruthless mercenary accepts the offer of rescuing an Indian crime lord's teenage son from Bangladesh. However, when he arrives, a gruesome blood bath ensues.

Henry Jackman and Alex Belcher composed the film score and worked together on 21 Bridges while the Russo Brothers produced the film.

The first part was released in 2020 and was helmed by Sam Hargrave, written by Joe Russo. Apart from Chris Hemsworth, it also featured Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour. A sequel, Extraction 2, was released in 2023, with the main cast returning.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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