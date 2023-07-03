Ed Sheeran pays surprise visit to young musicians at their concert in Boston: Watch

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran surprised his fans in the Boston Music Project Youth Group on Sunday as he arrived at their concert, unannounced, held at the Tobin Community Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

He performed alongside the young musicians before headlining his own concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, later that night. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

“Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram while sharing a video. “Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x.” Check it out below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) The video shows Sheeran singing a couple of his hits as the young artists provided the music. At the end of his performance, he invited everyone to his concert at Gillette Stadium.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "You and your wife always treat people nice. No matter how famous you are, it is always nice to be nice." Another commented, "Your show at Gillette last night was AMAZING!! Thank you for all the happiness you give your fans!!" A third comment read, "What a wonderful surprise for those kids! So truly special you are."

This is not the first surprise performance the singer has given while touring. Back in May, Sheeran gave a surprise appearance at an Atlanta brewery, where he sang a few tunes hours before headlining his own show.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE