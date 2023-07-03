Kourtney Kardashian gives sneak peek into her gender-reveal party, planning it in under 48 hours

Kourtney Kardashian gave a glimpse of her gender-reveal party to her followers on Saturday. The 44-year-old shared an Instagram story to invite her 223 million followers to Poosh, a lifestyle website she launched in 2019 for exclusive sneak peeks of the reveal bash.

According to the website, the event had an "on-the-nose, rock-n-roll theme (plus a little of Kourt's elevated, chic aesthetic)". It was planned in less than 48 hours and event planner Corrie Mendes started working on it on June 22.

The celebratory event was arranged almost like a concert tour. There was a will-call counter for guests where they could check in and collect wristbands in either pink or blue colour, to mark whether they are in 'Team Girl' or 'Team Boy'.

A Baby Barker-themed band poster, created by graphic designer Edgar Regalado, was also seen at the event along with an actual stage set up by Blink-182's production designer John McGuire.

Then there were wooden stadium seats, a backstage colouring station, an 818 bar serving a pink 'Love Child' cocktail and a blue 'Rock-a-Bye Baby' drink and scrumptious food from Los Angeles-based Chef K.

"Guests were also invited to explore the Tour Memories corner where they could leave a note for future Baby Barker and take photos on disposable cameras for Kourt and Travis to use later in their baby scrapbook," the post read.

Later, the duo revealed via an Instagram post that they are having a baby boy. Sharing photos of the event, Kardashian adorably captioned it, "Little drummer boy coming soon."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE