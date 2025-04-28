Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable in the first poster for the upcoming sports biopic The Smashing Machine. The movie is a biopic on the life of wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The movie will chronicle his early life, struggles with addiction, and his eventual rise to become a world champion.

A Powerful story directed by Benny Safdie

The movie is directed by Benny Safdie, who co-directed critically acclaimed movies like Heaven Knows What (2014), Good Time (2017), and Uncut Gems (2019). The project was officially announced in December 2023, and filming began in May 2024.

Benny Safdie's THE SMASHING MACHINE.

Trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JenvyUuFoe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 28, 2025

Dwayne Johnson on taking up the challenge

In a recent interview, Dwayne Johnson spoke about why he wanted to be a part of the project, saying, "I wanted more, I wanted a challenge, and I wanted the opportunity to disappear into something and disappear into a part and a role that would challenge me in ways that I've never been challenged before."

A star-studded cast

The movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Emily Blunt, Lyndsey Gavin, Oleksandr Usyk, Bas Rutten, Ryan Bader, Satoshi Ishii, and James Moontasri.

The Smashing Machine is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025.

