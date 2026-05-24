/Drishyam star Ansiba Hassan levels serious allegations against Tiny Tom, actor reacts

Drishyam actress Ansiba Hassan is making headlines after serious allegations against fellow actor Tiny Tom. The dispute has drawn attention to internal tensions within the actors' associations, AMMA, and sparked discussions online. Ansiba has reportedly made claims regarding alleged remarks and behaviour she says she experienced during her time in the organisation.

Details about Ansiba Hassan's allegations against Tiny Tom

As per Ansiba Hassan, Tiny Tom has falsely accused her of being involved in religious conversions, according to a report by Onmanorama. In addition, she has also alleged that she underwent significant trauma after being unnecessarily summoned to a police station in connection with a false complaint filed by a woman member of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).

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The actress has alleged that another member of the organisation had informed her Tiny Tom had branded her a 'jihadi' and accused her of attempting religious conversion and spreading rumours about her personal life. Moreover, she also questioned whether she was being targeted because of her Muslim identity. The actress reportedly claimed that a woman executive committee member of AMMA, Lakshmipriya, had lodged a false police complaint against her. She also alleged that neither the organisation's president nor other police office-bearers supported her during the controversy.

Responding to the allegations, Tiny Tom said, "I have never made any statements targeting a particular community. A huge part of my friend circle is part of the community. I have always been an active member of AMMA. I don't need a position in AMMA. I work in the organisation out of my personal interest." He further said, "She is saying this on hearsay."

The same report suggests that Ansiba Hassan submitted her resignation letter on February 21, as per Tiny Tom. He also said that the AMMA general secretary asked her to postpone her decision till the AMMA general body meeting. When she was asked for the reason behind her resignation during an EC meeting, she stated it was due to personal engagement. Her remarks were played on speakerphone.

All about Ansiba Hassan and Tiny Tom

Ansiba Hassan is an Indian actress, television anchor, and dancer, widely recognised for playing Anju George, the elder daughter of Mohanlal's character, in the blockbuster Drishyam franchise. She began her journey as a television anchor and reality show participant; she landed her breakthrough role in Jeethu Joseph’s 2013 hit Drishyam, which catapulted her to fame. She later reprised the iconic role in its sequels, Drishyam 2 (2021) and Drishyam 3.