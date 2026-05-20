/From Drishyam to Lucifer: 7 must-watch Mohanlal movies on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms

National award-winning actor Mohanlal is set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated Drishyam 3, releasing on May 21. Before witnessing his performance in the thrilling sequel, take a look at a few of the must-watch movies of the actor available on OTT platforms.
Mohanlal is returning with his highly anticipated Drishyam 3. The first two parts have garnered much acclaim for his remarkable performances and unique narratives. Before diving into it, take a look at his previous blockbuster hits that continue to create buzz.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
One of the most acclaimed Malayalam crime thrillers features Mohanlal as George Kutty. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the story follows the life of Kutty, a simple man who lives a happy life with his wife and daughters. However, things take a turn for the worse when his family commits an accidental crime, leaving him to protect them and their secret.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The political thriller focuses on Mohanlal, who plays Stephen Nedumpally, a social worker who is secretly a powerful underworld don named Khureshi Ab'raam. While hiding his true identity from the world, he protects his adopted family's political legacy while controlling an international crime network.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The thriller drama stars Mohanlal as Shanmugham, a down-to-earth taxi driver whose peaceful life is suddenly shattered. After his vintage Mark I Ambassador car is unfairly seized on fabricated drug charges and his stepson is killed, he embarks on the journey of seeking justice against a flawed system.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This is a courtroom drama that revolves around Sara, played by Anaswara Rajan, who is sexually assaulted in her own home. When the legal system fails to serve her justice, an underconfident lawyer, Vijayamohan, played by Mohanlal, takes charge of the case and fights against a high-profile defence to seek justice and personal redemption.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 1995 action thriller, the national award winner plays Aadu Thoma, who always fails to meet his father's rigid academic standards. Due to constant humiliation from his father, Chacko Master (Thilakan), Thoma decides to leave his home.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The historic blockbuster follows Murugan (Mohanlal), who protects the villagers from deadly tiger attacks. However, Daddy (Jagapathi Babu), an illegal drug dealer, takes advantage of his innocence and falsely accuses him.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Mohanlal shares the screen with Arbaaz Khan in the 2020 Malayalam action thriller. The narrative revolves around Sachidanandan, a man released from prison after serving a 24-year-long sentence for two murders committed in his youth.