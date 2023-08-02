Documentary filmmaker slams 'arrogant' and 'unkind' Lizzo amidst lawsuit

After a lawsuit was filed against Lizzo by three of "Truth Hurts" background dancers, filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison took to social media and shared her alleged encounters with Lizzo while briefly working on a documentary. According to Allison, during 2019, she was hired as the director of Lizzo's documentary but left after about two weeks due to what she described as disrespectful treatment. She witnessed behavior she described as arrogant, self-centered, and unkind. Allison felt compelled to share her story after reading the reports about the ongoing situation with Lizzo's dancers and pointed out the abuse of power that can occur too frequently.

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison says she dropped out as director of Lizzo’s documentary in 2019 after facing mistreatment from her:



“I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is.” pic.twitter.com/jl1sA4EZ1Q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023 ×

"I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is," she said. Allison said she felt compelled to share her story after reading the reports about the ongoing situation with Lizzo's dancers and pointed out the abuse of power that can occur too frequently.

What did the background dancers accuse Lizzo of?

The dancers have accused Lizzo and her production company of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 1, alleges that Lizzo pressured the dancers to interact with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam. Additionally, she is accused of body-shaming one of the dancers before terminating her employment, despite Lizzo's public endorsement of body positivity.

The plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, have levied various charges, including sexual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment. The complaint seeks unspecified damages and names Melissa Viviane Jefferson, professionally known as Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo's dance team.

Did Beyoncé rebuff Lizzo?

During a recent concert in Boston, Beyoncé's rendition of "Break My Soul (Queen's Remix)" seemed to omit Lizzo's name from the song. Typically, Lizzo's name is included in the lyrics along with other influential black women in the entertainment industry. However, in various videos circulating on social media, Beyoncé repeated Erykah Badu's name several times instead of mentioning Lizzo's name, despite Lizzo's name being displayed on the screen behind her.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE