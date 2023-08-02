Lizzo sued by former background dancers over sexual harassment, hostile work environment

Singer Lizzo has been sued by three of her former background dancers on charges of sexual harassment. The singer and her production company have also been accused of creating a hostile work environment.



On Tuesday (Aug 1), a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court claimed that Lizzo had pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at an Amsterdam club. She has also allegedly shamed one of the dancers for gaining weight before firing her. For years, Lizzo herself has endorsed body positivity.



Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez made numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.



The complaint seeks unspecified damages and names Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known professionally as Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of the performer’s dance team.



Lizzo and her team have not responded to the allegations so far.



The court filing claims that after performing a concert in Amsterdam, Lizzo and her crew attended a sexually themed show at a club in the city’s notorious Red Light District where “Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers.” During the show, Lizzo led a chant pressuring Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club, the filing states.