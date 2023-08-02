Why did Beyoncé exclude Lizzo's name in Boston concert?

During a concert in Boston on Tuesday, Beyoncé's performance of "Break My Soul (Queen's Remix)" appeared to exclude Lizzo's name from the song. Normally, Lizzo's name is mentioned in the lyrics alongside other influential black women in the entertainment industry. However, in several videos shared on social media, Beyoncé repeated Erykah Badu's name multiple times instead of mentioning Lizzo's name, even though Lizzo's name was displayed on the screen behind her.

Why did Beyoncé omit Lizzo's name?

This apparent omission came after news broke that Lizzo is facing a lawsuit filed by three former dancers from her team. The lawsuit alleges a hostile work environment and harassment during their time as part of Lizzo's dance team. The complaint also involves Lizzo's production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and a person referred to as the "dance cast captain."

One of the dancers claims that Lizzo encouraged them to touch nude performers while at a club in Amsterdam's red-light district during a tour in February. Another dancer states that Lizzo, known for her body positivity advocacy, called attention to one dancer's weight gain and later berated and fired her after she recorded a meeting due to a health condition.

The lawsuit, submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court also implicates the captain of Lizzo's dance team, Shirlene Quigley, of inappropriate behavior such as proselytizing, making lewd sexual comments, and discussing one dancer's virginity publicly.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company, and Quigley are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The suit covers a range of allegations, including religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, and interference with prospective economic advantage, although not all claims apply to each defendant.

In a previous concert, Lizzo had shared a video on Instagram expressing gratitude to Beyoncé and reflecting on their significance to people and the cyclical connections between artists and fans. However, the recent events have led to speculation about the dynamics between the two artists.

