Beyonce gives a shout out to 'Queen Mother' Madonna during her Renaissance show in New Jersey

From one queen to another! Beyonce recently gave a shoutout to Madonna at her New Jersey concert. Beyonce is currently performing in various cities under her Renaissance tour. Madonna happened to be a part of the audience at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday and her presence did not go unnoticed by the history-making Grammy Award winner.



Paying tribute to the 'Queen Mother,' Beyoncé singled out the recovering Material Girl during her performance of 'Break My Soul,' which heavily samples Madonna’s 1990 hit Vogue.



“Big shout-out to the Queen! Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you!” Beyonce announced on stage during 'The Queens Remix' of her Grammy-winning hit.



Some of the concertgoers shared footage of the show on social media. Videos show Madonna enjoying Beyonce's electrifying performance in a VIP box at the concert.



Beyonce's shout-out came the same day Madonna revealed how she “realized how lucky I am to be alive” one month after her hospitalization for a “serious bacterial infection.”