Disney+ has officially renewed Wizards Beyond Waverly Place for a second season. The series is a continuation of the hit Wizards of Waverly Place, which starred Selena Gomez and was created by Todd J. Greenwald.

What is the show about?

The new series premiered on Disney+ in October 2024 and follows an all-grown-up Justin Russo (David Henrie), living a regular life with his wife and two children, Roman and Milo, after the events of Wizards of Waverly Place.

However, his ordinary life is turned upside down when his sister Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) asks him to mentor a young wizard, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown). Now, Justin must navigate the return to the magical world and try to balance it with his normal life.

Henrie's shares his excitement for season 2

Henrie, who is also an executive producer on the show, had this to say about the second season: "I'm overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of Wizards fans with more Russo magic while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan. So many surprises in store for this second season. It's going to be big, so stay tuned."

The first season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was well received by fans and critics, currently holding an 89% critics score and an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The supporting cast of the series includes Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, and Mimi Gianopulos. The first season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is currently streaming on Disney+.

