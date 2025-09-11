/Diljit Dosanjh to sing a special song for Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1

Hombale Films’ much-awaited Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It is indeed the biggest pan-India film that everyone is eagerly looking forward to. It is the biggest upcoming film and has been buzzing since its announcement. While the excitement surrounding the film continues to rise, there is a new update that is bound to get fans excited. Kantara: Chapter 1 will feature a song by renowned singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh to sing for Kantara Chapter 1

Yes, Kantara: Chapter 1 keeps getting bigger with each passing day. The film will include a song sung by the acclaimed Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. The recording is scheduled to take place on Friday at YRF Studios, Andheri, Mumbai. This marks yet another mega collaboration that will undoubtedly add more grandeur to the film.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

With Diljit collaborating on Kantara: Chapter 1, this marks a culturally significant collaboration, as two of the biggest cultural icons are coming together. On one hand, Kantara has powerfully showcased Indian culture to the world with its story rooted in the heartlands of India, while on the other, Diljit Dosanjh has taken Indian culture to the global stage and kept it alive through his singing.

More about Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative. The film has been directed by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead protagonist.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will launch in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.