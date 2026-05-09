/Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on becoming Punjab’s political face

Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy with his ongoing Aura World Tour, with stops in Canada and the US, including a record-setting stop in Vancouver. He recently made headlines for his second appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and is preparing for his upcoming film. Amid this, when a public appeal asked him whether he would be the face of Punjab politics, the singer made it very clear on social media about his decision.

What did Diljit Dosanjh say about being the face of Punjab politics?

An appeal is about an article which was titled 'Can Diljit Dosanjh be the new political face of Punjab?'. The report said a group of civil society activists, including retired soldiers and people from various walks of life, had urged Diljit to enter politics. The group led by retired bureaucrat SS Boparai reportedly wants the actor-musician to lead because he never asked for such a role.

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Responding to the report, he took to X and wrote, “Kadey v Nhi...Mera kam Entertainment karna.” (Never. My job is to entertain.) Am very happy in my field. Thank you so much."

Fans took to the comment section to support his statement, and one user wrote, 'You were an entertainer, you're an entertainer, and you will be an entertainer!' We see you as an entertainer who is doing a great job for Punjab, Punjabi, Punjabiat and India!!” Another user wrote, "Thank you! Don't waste your life's purpose chasing politics. You will lose yourself in that dirty space. The messages of love, Sarbat da bhalla & humbleness suit you. That's the path to growth and spirituality (the ultimate goal). Still love the monologue you did on Ek Onkar. "Perfect reply", wrote the third user.

All about Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film

Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's period romantic drama titled Main Vaapas Aaunga, which focuses on the themes of love, longing and separation in the backdrop of the 1947 partition. The film is produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, with music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.