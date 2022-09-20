Did you notice 'Killing Eve' star Sandra Oh at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?

Some of the world's most prominent leaders and other dignitaries were present at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday. While most expected to see Presidents and Prime Minister's of various countries in attendance, many were surprised to spot 'Killing Eve' star Sandra Oh among the attendees.



Turns out Sandra Oh was representing Canada at the funeral. Earlier this year, in June, the governor-general appointed the 'Grey's Anatomy' star dual citizenship of Canada and United States and she was also honoured with an Officer of the Order of Canada, the second-highest civilian honour within the Canadian system of honours. Oh received the title for "her artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad," according to Governor General Mary Simon's official announcement.



The honour was, in fact, created by Queen Elizabeth II in 1967 "to honour people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities."

On Monday, Sandra Oh was seen following behind the queen's casket as it was transported from the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for a committal service. Her attendance was confirmed by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau last week in a statement. "In addition, the Canadian delegation will include members of the Order of Canada Mark Tewksbury, Gregory Charles, and Sandra Oh and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer. They will participate in a procession of recipients of national honours as part of the service," read the statement.

The Emmy award-winning actress later took to social media to share a few snapshots from the event.

