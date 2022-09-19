Meghan Markle waves tearful goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral

Meghan Markle joined other royal family members for the funeral of their beloved Queen Elizabeth II. Over the years, Markle has always praised the Queen for her kind behaviour and the heartwarming gesture she had always shown to her. LIVE Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault



Today, after seeing her Queen embarking on her final journey to Westminster Abbey, Markle couldn't hold back her emotions.



The Duchess of Sussex, who was looking elegant in a black dress was seen weeping tears from his cheeks as she stood beside the other royal ladies including Queen Consort Camilla Parker, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, and her two elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In the one picture, she standing with her husband Prince Harry and her eyes was full of tears as she watched the coffin shifting from State Gun Carriage to the horse hearse, via Page Six.

Some are treating this funeral as a rock concert but you duchess of Sussex did everything with grace dignity in support of your husband 💔🥲#MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/zswKGRCnis — nazim my son (@adimatoulare) September 19, 2022 ×

For the funeral, Markle was dressed in a black cope dress by designer Stella McCartney, as per People. She paired the dress with gloves, a wide-brimmed hat with a small ribbon, tights, and heels.

Meghan kept her makeup simple with light smokey eyes and pinks lipstick. Her hair was tied in a small bun.

Meghan paid tribute to the Queen by wearing the pearl and diamond earrings that the late monarch gifted her in 2018, honouring their outing together. During the funeral ceremony, she along with her husband Prince Harry sat in the second row alongside Princess Beatrice and other royals.

Not only Markle but King Charles III, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth was seen wiping off his tears during the funeral.

Markle has always shared a good bond with the late Queen Elizabeth. During her controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle told the host that "the Queen has always been wonderful to me".