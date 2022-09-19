Whole Britain cried again! How Queen Elizabeth's death brings back memories of Diana's funeral

Queen Elizabeth passed away peacefully on September 8 at her Balmoral castle in Scotland. The Queen's final journey has begun from Westminster Castle to Westminster Abbey, where she will be laid to rest.

In the past week, the entire world has mourned the loss of the great ruler. Hundreds and thousands of people from across the country and the world walked miles to pay their last respects to their beloved Queen. Sobbing people kept bouquets of flowers, letters, and photos in honour of the late queen.

The somber moment took some people decades back when People's Princess Diana was laid to rest and everything was exactly the same - thousands of people were crying, heartfelt tributes were lying on the streets of London and people were waiting for hours to see the last glimpse of their monarch.

Today, let's take a look back at the day when Diana was laid to rest and the uncanny resemblance it had with the present day.