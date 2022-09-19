Whole Britain cried again! How Queen Elizabeth's death brings back memories of Diana's funeral

Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:34 PM(IST)

Queen Elizabeth passed away peacefully on September 8 at her Balmoral castle in Scotland. The Queen's final journey has begun from Westminster Castle to Westminster Abbey, where she will be laid to rest. 

In the past week, the entire world has mourned the loss of the great ruler. Hundreds and thousands of people from across the country and the world walked miles to pay their last respects to their beloved Queen. Sobbing people kept bouquets of flowers, letters, and photos in honour of the late queen.

The somber moment took some people decades back when People's Princess Diana was laid to rest and everything was exactly the same - thousands of people were crying, heartfelt tributes were lying on the streets of London and people were waiting for hours to see the last glimpse of their monarch. 

Today, let's take a look back at the day when Diana was laid to rest and the uncanny resemblance it had with the present day.

View in App

Dear Mummy...

Little Prince Harry's last letter to his beloved mommy was kept on the top of her coffin with the flowers. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

When the entire country cried

The day when the entire country cried. Thousands of people from around the country gathered on the streets of London to pay their last tribute to their princess. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Royals in the black

Late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, walked outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales on September 6, 1997.

(Photograph:Twitter)

People's love

Little Prince William and Harry along with their father now King Charles take a look at the thousands of flowers that people left as a tribute to the princess.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman attended the funeral

Many prominent personalities from the film industry attended the funeral of the princess including director Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Little Harry !

The image of 11-year-old Prince Harry interacting with the mourners standing outside of the palace.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Late Queen at Diana's funeral

When people's favourite Diana died, the late Queen, who was 71 back then, was questioned, and the monarchy was called out by the public for her silent reaction to the tragic situation.

Respecting the feelings that the public had for Diana, Queen Elizabeth walked out of the palace with her husband Prince Philip and saw the flowers and messages that people left outside the palace. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Elton John's tribute to her friend

Everyone cried when Pop legends Elton John sang the re-written version of his song ‘Candle In the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s funeral. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Read in App