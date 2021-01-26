Demi Lovato to star in NBC's comedy series 'Hungry'

Demi Lovato is set to play the lead role in NBC's 'Hungry', an upcoming comedy series about friends with food issues. The singer will star in and executive produce the series, according to EW report. Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills, and Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects are the other executive producers.

Hungry follows friends in a food issues group who "help each other as they look for love, success, and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

NBC has given the series a put pilot commitment, meaning it will pay a penalty if it doesn't air. 'Will & Grace' writer and 'Hot In Cleveland' creator Suzanne Martin is writing and executive producing the single-camera comedy. It comes from Hazy Mills and SB Projects (founded by Lovato's manager, Scooter Braun) in association with Universal Television.

Lovato has spoken about recovering from an eating disorder herself in many interviews. Before her music career, Lovato first broke onto the scene by starring in Disney Channel's Camp Rock movies and the series Sonny With a Chance, which ran from 2009 to 2011. Her first onscreen role was playing Angela in Barney & Friends in the early 2000s.

In 2020, Lovato had a recurring role on Will & Grace and appeared in the Will Ferrell-led Netflix comedy movie Eurovision. She's previously appeared on Glee, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Grey's Anatomy, and more. A new YouTube docuseries about "the darkest point in" her life, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, will premiere its first two parts on March 23.



