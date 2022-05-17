Deepika Padukone looks stunning as she makes her first appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Trust Deepika Padukone to turn heads wherever she goes. As the 75th Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on Monday with a Jury dinner, Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a Louis Vuitton multi-coloured embellished short dress and knee-high brown boots.



Padukone kept her makeup to minimal as she met her fellow jury members for a pre-festival dinner.

French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the Cannes Film Festival's jury this year. Other members of the jury this year include- English actress Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, filmmakers Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly from France, Jeff Nichols from the United States and Joachim Trier from Norway.





The jury came out at the balcony to pose for the press and waved at the fans who had gathered outside the festival venue hours before the 75th edition was to kickstart. Deepika, standing next to Asghar Farhadi waved at the cameras and smiled.

Deepika Padukone arrives for the Jury Dinner Ahead Of The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Martinez#DeepikaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/0YmLmmw7XL — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) May 16, 2022 ×





Padukone, had earlier shared a vlog on her arrival to Cannes.



The actress is not the only Indian at Cannes this year. A contingent led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and comprising of stars like Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan and AR Rahman are expected to walk the red carpet at this year's festival as India is the country of focus at Cannes 2022.

Festival regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also expected to walk the red carpet on some days but actress Sonam Kapoor will be missing the event this year as she is pregnant with her first child