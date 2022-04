The much-awaited Cannes film festival is just a few weeks away and this year Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been named as one of the jury members at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. A proud moment for all the Indians for sure! But let us tell you that Padukone is not the first Indian star who has been called to take the jury chair.

Before Deepika, take a look at the Indian stars who were invited as a jury member.