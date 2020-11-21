‘Deadpool 3’: Molyneux sisters on board to write the third part of Marvel movie

The work wheels on 'Deadpool 3' have started rolling.



Ryan Reynolds is returning one more time to entertain us as Marvel superhero, and as per the reports, the makers recently tapped sisters and writing partners Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux to write the sequel.



Emmy winning sisters are writers and executive producers of the long-running hit series 'Bob’s Burgers'. The directer project is yet to be announced, the first part was helmed by Tim Miller and David Leitch took over part 2.

Derek Shepherd's dreamy return garnered ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ highest viewership



In addition to playing Wade Wilson in the movie, Ryan will also be producing the movie alongside Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner. Reynolds has been actively involved in choosing the Molyneux sisters to write the film’s script.



The franchise has been a huge success at the box office-with impressive $1.5 billion, in 2016’s the movie collected $783 million and its sequel earned more than $785 million in 2018.

'Stranger Things' S4: Robert Englund, Eduardo Franco and six other join the show



The movie is still under early developments and there is no update on the movie release date yet.

Read our more stories:

'Supernatural' Season 15 finale: A long road home to peace for the Winchester boys

'Mismatched' review: Just another clichéd student rom-com except everyone is always angry!