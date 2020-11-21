'Stranger Things' S4: Robert Englund, Eduardo Franco and six other join the show

'Stranger Things', is getting an update in season 4. The show announced the new details with the new cast members of the anticipated next season.



Netflix mega-hit show has returned to the set to continue filming for the next season of the series, after a long COVID hiatus. The season which will see regular faces returning like Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, the show will also see some fresh faces.



On Friday, Netflix introduced eight new cast members



Meet the new cast members below!



Mason Dye aka Jason Carver is a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel.

Tom Wlaschiha aka Dmitri, a smart and charming Russian prison guard. But can he be trusted?

Robert Englund aka Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Eduardo Franco aka Argyle: Jonathan’s new BFF. We stan a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.

Jamie Campbell Bower aka Peter Ballard is a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand?

Sherman Augustus aka Lt. Colonel Sullivan. He's an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all.

Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson. He's the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club.

Nikola Djuricko aka Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter. .....Same.

The sci-fi drama's third season aired last year in September and was a huge hit, the teen drama attracted 40.7 million accounts in the first four days of its release. After the major success, the show was renewed by Netflix for a fourth season.



The show's first three seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. The release date of the next season is yet to be announced.