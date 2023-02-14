David Guetta says the future of music is in Artificial Intelligence after using deepfake Eminem vocals

After bagging a Brit Award for the 'Producer of the Year' category, chart-topping DJ David Guetta said that "the future of music is in AI but only as a tool". The French producer revealed that he thinks musicians will use Artificial Intelligence as a tool to create new sounds in the future because "every new music style comes from a new technology".

Guetta's comments came days after he used two artificial intelligence sites to create lyrics and rap in the style of American rapper Eminem for a live show.

In conversation with BBC music correspondent Mark Savage at the Brit Awards, Guetta said, "I'm sure the future of music is in AI. For sure. There's no doubt. But as a tool."

"Nothing is going to replace the taste," Guetta continued. "What defines an artist is, you have a certain taste, you have a certain type of emotion you want to express, and you're going to use all the modern instruments to do that."

Comparing AI to instruments that have led to musical revolutions in the past, Guetta said, "Probably there would be no rock 'n' roll if there was no electric guitar. There would be no acid house without the Roland TB-303 [bass synthesiser] or the Roland TR-909 drum machine. There would be no hip-hop without the sampler."

The DJ reiterated, "I think really AI might define new musical styles. I believe that every new music style comes from a new technology."

Last week, Guetta posted a video on Twitter and said that he created the Eminem-style vocal "as a joke" but it worked so well he could not believe it.

He told BBC that he posted the video because he wanted to open the discussion and bring awareness. "It's very funny, actually, because a lot of people are reacting. Some of them are like, 'Oh, this is genius.' Some of them are getting super mad at me, but I'm not going to release the record. It is impossible to think that it's a real collab, but it sounds exactly like him [Eminem]," he said.

