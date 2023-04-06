Dasara creates magic at the box office, Nani says it's a 'gift' from fans
Story highlights
The movie has not only made its mark in the domestic market but also in overseas markets, especially in the US where it is close to reaching $2 Million. Dasara has also proved to be tough competition for many Bollywood films released recently.
Indian actor Nani's latest film Dasara is creating magic at the box office. Nani's pan-India project has entered the coveted 100 crore club (1.2 Billion USD approx) within six days of its release. This is Nani's first film to have earned 1 billion USD worldwide.
Nani took to Twitter to express gratitude toward the audience. "Our effort. Your gift. Cinema wins #Dasara," the actor wrote.
Our effort. Your gift 🙏🏼— Nani (@NameisNani) April 5, 2023
Cinema wins ♥️#Dasara pic.twitter.com/Rn0VR6nFkL
The film`s success function held in Karimnagar was a grand affair, with the director receiving a BMW car and each team member was gifted a 10-gram gold coin.
Despite opening on a slow note in other languages, the movie is now picking up business all across thanks to positive reviews. Set in a colliery village in Telangana, Dasara has proved to be a hit, showcasing the power of good storytelling, slick direction, and talented actors.
The movie is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner.