Dasara creates magic at the box office, Nani says it's a 'gift' from fans 

Indian actor Nani's latest film Dasara is creating magic at the box office. Nani's pan-India project has entered the coveted 100 crore club (1.2 Billion USD approx) within six days of its release. This is Nani's first film to have earned 1 billion USD worldwide.

The movie has not only made its mark in the domestic market but also in overseas markets, especially in the US where it is close to reaching $2 Million. Dasara has also proved to be tough competition for many Bollywood films released recently.

Nani took to Twitter to express gratitude toward the audience. "Our effort. Your gift. Cinema wins #Dasara," the actor wrote.

The film`s success function held in Karimnagar was a grand affair, with the director receiving a BMW car and each team member was gifted a 10-gram gold coin.



Despite opening on a slow note in other languages, the movie is now picking up business all across thanks to positive reviews. Set in a colliery village in Telangana, Dasara has proved to be a hit, showcasing the power of good storytelling, slick direction, and talented actors.