/D4vd case update: Singer named as suspect in missing teenager Celeste Rivas’ death

D4vd case update: D4vd has been identified as a suspect in the death of teenager Celeste Rivas, who went missing and was later found dead in the singer’s Tesla in September. The singer has now been named as a suspect by the Los Angeles police department, according to reports.

Celeste Rivas murder case

The decomposed body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in September in the front trunk of a black Tesla, which is registered to singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The car had been ticketed in a Hollywood Hills neighbourhood and then impounded in a tow yard in Los Angeles.

According to the police, Rivas died in the spring, in all likelihood, and D4vd has allegedly helped in dismembering and disposing of the body. The singer had also not been cooperative in the investigation, the police stated.

The then 13-year-old Rivas was first reported missing from Lake Elsinore, 60 miles from Los Angeles, in April 2024. Her body was found in the singer’s Tesla after workers at Hollywood Tow reported a foul smell coming from the vehicle.

The teenager’s cause of death has not been established so far, but in September, when the body was found, the medical examiner’s officer had stated that Rivas may have been “inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found”. The LAPD is considering her death a homicide.

Incidentally, the singer was issued a ticket in the Hollywood Hills just 11 days before Rivas was found in the car. The car had overstayed the 3-day parking limit and residents told the polce that Tesla had been parked in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood for over a month.

Rivas’s brother told NBC Los Angeles earlier this year that the family was aware that Rivas knew the singer and that she was on her way to see a movie with him just before she disappeared.

More about D4vd

D4vd is a New York-born singer-songwriter known for the hits Romantic Homicide and Here With Me. He and his manager were staying at a Los Angeles property in the Hollywood Hills in September, according to the property’s landlord, until police searched the residence.

The singer has signed with Darkroom and Interscope. He was on tour at the time Rivas’ decomposed body was discovered. The singer eventually cancelled his tour after the news came to light.