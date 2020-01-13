Critics' Choice Awards 2020: The complete list of winners

Considered as a precursor to Oscars, the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday honoured Quentin Tarantino's film 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' as the best picture.



The awards, which honours the best in TV and cinema, almost mirrored Golden Globes while declaring its winners in various categories. Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellwegger won top acting honours while Sam Mendes and Bong Joon-ho shared the best director award for '1917' and 'Parasite' respectively.



Here's the complete list of winners at the Critics' Choice Awards 2020.



Best Picture: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'



Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix – 'Joker'



Best Actress: Renée Zellweger – 'Judy'



Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt – 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'



Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern – 'Marriage Story'



Best Young Actress: Roman Griffin Davis – 'Jojo Rabbit'



Best Acting Ensemble: 'The Irishman'



Best Director: Bong Joon Ho – 'Parasite' and Sam Mendes – '1917'



Best Original Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino – 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'



Best Adapted Screenplay: Greta Gerwig – 'Little Women'



Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins – '1917'



Best Production Design: Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'



Best Editing: Lee Smith – '1917'



Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter – 'Dolemite Is My Name'



Best Hair and Makeup: 'Bombshell'



Best Visual Effects: 'Avengers: Endgame'



Best Animated Feature: 'Toy Story 4'



Best Action Movie: 'Avengers: Endgame'



Best Comedy: 'Dolemite Is My Name'



Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie: 'Us'



Best Foreign Language Film: 'Parasite'



Best Song: 'Glasgow (No Place Like Home)'– 'Wild Rose' & '(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again' – 'Rocketman'



Best Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir – 'Joker'

TELEVISION



Drama Series: 'Succession'



Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong – 'Succession'



Actress in a Drama Series: Regina King – 'Watchmen'



Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup – 'The Morning Show'



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jean Smart – 'Watchmen'



Comedy Series: 'Barry'



Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader – 'Barry'



Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – 'Fleabag'

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Andrew Scott – 'Fleabag'



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'



Limited Series: 'When They See Us'



TV Movie: 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'



Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television: Jharrel Jerome – 'When They See Us'



Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television: Michelle Williams – 'Fosse/Verdon'



Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television: Stellan Skarsgård – 'Chernobyl'



Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television: Toni Collette – 'Unbelievable'



Animated Series: 'BoJack Horseman'



Talk Show: 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

Comedy Special: 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’