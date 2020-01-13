Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Billy Porter, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya dazzle on the red carpet
Stars sashayed on the Critics Choice Awards 2020 in their designer best. Those who turned heads were Billy Porter, Zendaya, Awkwafina and Jennifer Lopez.
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar. She wore a Prada dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Messika jewelry, and Maria Tash earrings.
(Photograph:AFP)
Zendaya
Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar wearing a skin-baring Tom Ford ensemble, complete with a sleeveless crop top, a floor-length skirt and Christian Louboutin pumps.
(Photograph:AFP)
Billy Porter
The 'Pose' actor struck a pose at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards Sunday in a Hogan McLaughlin pantsuit that complimented an array of temporary butterfly tattoos on his chest, arms and back.
(Photograph:AFP)
Cynthia Erivo
The Harriet leading lady arrived on the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. Erivo rocked a stunning Fendi gown, which featured a marble mosaic print, voluminous sleeves and a long train. She accessorized with glitzy drop earrings.
(Photograph:AFP)
Taika Waititi
Filmmaker Taika Waititi attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
(Photograph:AFP)
Awkwafina
'The Farewell' actress Awkwadine dazzled in a bright yellow Elie Saab dress. She completed her look with a green clutch and gold danglers.
(Photograph:AFP)
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez shot to the top of the best dressed at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday with an eye-catching cream-coloured gown.
(Photograph:AFP)
Laura Dern
''Marriage Story' star Laura Dern turned heads in an orange Emilia Wickstead gown. Dern won the Best Supporting Actress trophy on Sunday night for the film.
(Photograph:AFP)
Lupita Nyong
Lupita Nyongo wore a sophisticated all-brown ensemble from the Michael Kors Collection and Pomellato jewels with brown diamonds.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore's chic and sleek jumpsuit stood out on the red carpet. Moore tied her hair up in a neat bun and wore minimal jewellery to complete her look.
(Photograph:AFP)
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series of Movie Made for Television for her work on FX’s 'Fosse/Verdon'. On the red carpet, Margaret kept her look simple, dressed in a cream gown which had a black bow around the waist.
(Photograph:AFP)
Saoirse Ronan
Best actress nominee Saoirse Ronan wore a high-neck floral Erdem dress for the awards ceremony.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K Brown looked dapper in an Isaia suit, Christian Louboutin shoes and an Omega watch.