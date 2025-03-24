Kunchacko Boban's Officer On Duty is the latest Malayalam thriller making waves across the OTT scene. Directed by debutant Jithu Ashraf, the movie also stars Priyamani.

What is Officer On Duty about ?

After a successful box office run, the movie was released on Netflix last week. This Malayalam-language thriller revolves around police officer Harishankar, played by Kunchacko Boban, with Priyamani as Geetha, Harishankar's wife, and Vishak Nair as Christy Savio.

The synopsis on Netflix reads: “During a routine case for counterfeit jewelry, a demoted police officer unexpectedly steers his investigation toward a dangerous criminal syndicate.”

If you loved Officer On Duty and are wondering what to watch next, here are some other gripping Malayalam thrillers available online:

Kannur Squad

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Cast: Mammootty, Azees Nedumangad, Rony David Raj, Shabareesh Varma, Kishore and Vijayaraghavan.

Directed by Roby Varghese Raj, this gripping thriller will keep you hook throughout. The movie follows a police officer and his team as they embark on a challenging mission to nab a dangerous criminal gang.

Rekhachithram

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan and Indrans.

The Malayalam blockbuster is a crime thriller stars Arif Ali as CI Vivek Gopinath, who takes a suicide case and unravels another decade old case of a missing girl.

Anjaam Pathiraa

Streaming on: Sun NXT

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Unnimaya Prasad, Jinu Joseph and Abhiram Radhakrishnan.

This 2020 Indian Malayalam-language crime thriller revolves arund a psychologist, Anwar Hussain, a criminologist in Kochi City Police, who is on a mission to nab serial killer, whose victims are the officers.

Solute

Streaming on: Sony Liv

Cast: Stars Dulquer Salmaan, Manoj K. Jayan and Diana Penty, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy.

The movie revolves around S.I Aravind Karunakaran, a police officer along with his colleagues and superior, DSP Ajith Karunakaran, who is trying to solve a murder case and arrest a man named Murali, who he thinks is wrongfully charged.

Thalavan

Streaming on: Sony Liv

Cast: Biju Menon, Asif Ali, Miya George, Anusree, Dileesh Pothan and Kottayam Nazeer.

Directed by Jis Joy, Thalavan follows two rival police officers, CI Jayashankar and SI Karthik Vasudevan. The story takes a dramatic turn when a body is found in Jayashankar’s house, making him the prime suspect in a high-profile case.

Irata

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Joju George, Anjali, Arya Salim and Srikant Murali.

Directed by Rohit M.G. Krishnan, Iratta tells the story of DSP Pramod, who gets on a mission for the truth after his twin brother, police officer Vinod, dies under mysterious circumstances.