Coolie trailer coming soon, Rajinikanth mania begins!

The Coolie trailer will be out soon, and fans can finally see which of their theories about the movie's plot turns out to be true. The Rajinikanth starrer is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie recently got an A certification from the Indian Censor Board (CBFC). While we did get a few glimpses here and there with the release of the trailer, we will finally get an idea of what director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the superstar have in store for audiences.

Coolie trailer drops today

The first trailer for Coolie will drop at 7 PM IST today, and Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed the news and teased that fans won't be disappointed. The hype surrounding the film has reached astronomical levels, with many reports suggesting that the film has the potential to gross 500 crores ($57 million) from pre-release business, which includes advance ticket sales, OTT and satellite rights.

Made on a massive ₹400 Crore budget

Reportedly made on a massive budget of ₹400 crores ($46.6 million), Coolie ranks among the most expensive Indian films ever produced. The film boasts an award-winning crew, with Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, Philomin Raj as editor, and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

What is Coolie about?

Coolie centres on Rajinikanth’s character Deva, a seasoned gold smuggler who must reunite with his old gang to face a dangerous new threat named Simon, played by Nagarjuna. The film will also feature the Tamil debut of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan.

In recent interviews, Lokesh has doubled down that the film will not be a part of his cinematic universe, the LCU. The director also shared that he did not tone down the action to appeal to family audiences, which has been proven true by the film's certification.

Coolie's star-studded cast

Coolie boasts of an ensemble supporting cast that includes Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. The movie is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025, across theatres worldwide in all major Indian languages.