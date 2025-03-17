Conan O'Brien will return to host a second consecutive Oscars, the Academy said Monday, after this month's well-reviewed gala drew almost 20 million viewers in a slight ratings uptick.

The late-night comedian will return for the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a press release.

The confirmation of next year's host comes unusually early, with Kramer and Yang praising O'Brien for "skillfully guiding us through" this month's Oscars, where indie sex-worker romp "Anora" won best picture.

Among the other prizes, best actor-winner Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist") set a new record for the longest-ever Oscars acceptance speech, spending five minutes and 40 seconds on stage.

"The only reason I'm hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech," quipped O'Brien, in Monday's press release.

The show's producers, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, will also return next year.

With 19.69 million viewers, the Oscars telecast increased its audience figure for a fifth straight year. This was in part due to the show streaming live for the first time, on Hulu.

The combined figure was slightly up from last year's early ratings of 19.5 million, for a gala dominated by smash-hit films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Oscars ratings sank as low as 10.4 million. The Academy Awards telecast regularly topped 40 million just a decade ago.

O'Brien's first Oscars stint, which included a lively opening monologue, a quirky musical number and a surreal pre-taped riff on satirical body-horror flick "The Substance," earned wide praise.

Variety said the comedian "absolutely rocked his debut at host, walking the perfect line between acid and affection."

