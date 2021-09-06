Chrissy Teigen celebrates 'longest sobriety streak' as she goes 50 days without alcohol

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her sobriety journey. The model-cookbook author recently revealed on Instagram that she celebrated 50 days straight of sobriety.



The 35-year-old cookbook author celebrated and shared the news that this is her ‘longest streak yet’ without alcohol.

Chrissy Teigen is facing mental health issues post being 'cancelled' over bullying scandal



Sharing a video with her kids Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, she wrote, ''Today is my 50-day sobriety streak! It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet!''



''I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! this is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!!''

Teigen had been always vocal about her complicated relationship with alcohol and in the past has revealed a history of alcohol abuse in her family.



In a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, the model opened up about her journey and said, ''I was, point blank, just drinking too much.'I got used to being in hair and make-up and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show... And then a bunch at the awards show.''



She continued, ''And then I felt bad for making an a** of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.''



Last year, after going through pregnancy complications, leading to the loss of her child, Chrissy revealed that she had decided to get sober. The mom of two said she had made it four weeks without a drink.



Meanwhile, in the past few months, the star has been embroiled in a lot of controversies after Courtney Stodden claimed that Teigen had repeatedly harassed her on social media. Teigen later apologized to Stodden in a series of tweets.