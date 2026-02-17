/Chiranjeevi shares health update post minor surgery: 'Getting back to my routine...'

Chiranjeevi, who was recently spotted wearing an arm sling, had sparked concern among fans. However, now the veteran Tollywood star has addressed his fans and clarified about his health situation and revealed that he had a minor surgery. Let's delve in to know more details.

Chiranjeevi had minor surgery? Fans wish speedy recovery

Recently, when Allu Aravind's family presented Allu Sirish's wedding invitation to Chiranjeevi, fans were worried after noticing he was wearing an arm sling. He took to his X profile and wrote, "Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling."

He further wrote, "It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine. My heartfelt thanks to Dr Nithin, one of the finest arthroscopy surgeons, for his care and expertise in making the procedure smooth and comfortable. Grateful for all your love, concern and blessings."

Soon after the post, fans took to the comment section wishing him a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Chiranjeevi sir, get well soon." Another user wrote, "Speedy recovery, sir. Glad to hear you're doing well. Wishing you full strength soon!" "Get well soon Megastar. Wishing you fastest recovery and hoping to see you back in full energy mode soon!", wrote the third user.

Chiranjeevi's joy of welcoming twins in his family

The veteran Tollywood star recently celebrated becoming a grandfather once again after his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela welcomed twins – a boy and a girl – on January 31. He later shared a first glimpse of them while revealing their names.

In his caption, Chiranjeevi revealed the twins' names as Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela. Ram Charan and Upasana had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, in 2023. The couple has so far kept her away from the public eye and has not revealed her face.

Chiranjeevi's upcoming project