/Hyderabad court grants Chiranjeevi protection of personality rights

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has been granted interim relief by the Hyderabad City Civil Court and safeguarded his personality rights against the unauthorised use of his identity.

The court, led by Chief Judge S Sasidhar Reddy, issued an ad-interim injunction on September 26, prohibiting more than 30 online platforms from using Chiranjeevi’s name, image, voice or likeness without the actor’s consent. These include e-commerce sites, YouTube channels, digital outlets and more.

The restriction extends to AI-generated and Metaverse formats as well, marking one of the first such judicial protections against emerging digital misrepresentations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The actor-politician had approached the court after discovering several platforms were exploiting his persona by selling unauthorised merchandise like T-shirts and posters for commercial purposes without his consent. The actor alleged several AI-generated images, memes, and videos also distorted his identity for profit or publicity.

Chiranjeevi’s persona is of high commercial value

The court acknowledged that Chiranjeevi is one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema. It noted that his identity, including popular monikers such as ‘Mega Star,’ ‘Chiru,’ ‘Annayya,’ and "Boss", carries immense cultural and commercial significance. The court stated that unauthorised use of such monikers could mislead the public into thinking they were endorsed by the actor himself.

"The images appear to have been created by morphing the plaintiff's face and used for commercial purposes or propagating political, anti-national, or salacious content. The potential damage is irreparable," the court stated.

The injunction restrains defendants numbered 1 to 33 and 36 from using Chiranjeevi's likeness in any form-physical, digital, or future media, including AI and the Metaverse.

Other celebrities who have sought legal help for the protection of their personality rights

Chiranjeevi is not the only celebrity to have approached the court seeking protection of personality rights. Several notable figures have taken legal steps previously, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Kumar Sanu, Arijit Singh, Asha Bhosle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Akshay Kumar and more.