Chiranjeevi on attending Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: ‘I feel Lord Hanuman has personally invited me’

Superstar Chiranjeevi participated in the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony with his wife Surekha and son Ram Charan. The Telugu star is among the numerous prominent celebrities who have been invited to the auspicious ceremony.

The actor was captured at the Hyderabad airport on Monday with his family before heading to the sacred city of Ayodhya. Speaking to ANI, Chiranjeevi expressed his joy as he went on to say that he feels like Lord Hanuman has personally invited him.

Dressed in an ivory-silk kurta, the actor said, “That is really great, overwhelming opportunity. It is a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman, who is my deity, I think he personally invited me. I am undergoing such an overwhelming feeling and we are so fortunate this consecration, this pran-pratishtha.”

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan were dressed in traditional outfits. Speaking to ANI outside the airport, Charan said he was 'honoured' to be invited to the religious ceremony.

That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me...We are so fortunate to witness this pranpratishta..." - @KChiruTweets ♥️🙏 #AyodhyaRamMandir #JaiShreeRam pic.twitter.com/6vHRUb9bu3

Several photos and videos of Chiranjeevi and his family from the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) have gone viral on social media.

Superstar Rajinikanth is also among the attendees. Wearing a white kurta-pyjama, the veteran actor was seated in the front row at the ceremony. A day before the ceremony, actor Anupam Kher shared a happy picture on his social media with the actor. He wrote, “Amazing to meet my friend and one and only superstar #RajniKanth in Shri Ram Janm Bhumi, #Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram!”

To mark the historic day, a bevy of A-listers from all walks of life gathered in the holy city of north India on Monday morning. Dressed to nines, several stars from the film fraternity, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dikshit, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan arrived for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla.