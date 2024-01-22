Ram Mandir consecration: Bollywood celebrities at historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Written By: Pragati Awasthi Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

The grand Ram Mandir consecration ceremony is currently underway in Ayodhya. To mark the historic day, a bevy of A-listers from all walks of life are gathered at the Holy North Indian city on Monday morning. Dressed to nines, several stars from the film fraternity including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan arrived for the grand 'pran pratistha' (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla.

Celebs At Ayodhya

All the Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain and Rohit Shetty posed together at the runway together.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kangana Ranaut

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut looked enthralled in the new pictures shared from the Ram Mandir corridor. For the big day, the Tejas actor wore a traditional Ivary-white saree with golden embroidery. She paired her saree with an orange blouse and pink shawl.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the many Bollywood celebrities who are in the holy city of Ayodhya today. For the Ram mandir consecration ceremony, Alia and Ranbir donned traditional attire. The Jigra actress was looking breathtaking in the teal silk saree. Meanwhile, Ranbir was donning a dhoti and kurta. One thing that many have not noticed is that Alia's saree has a very special connection with the Ramayana. The entire story of the Hindu epic was depicted on the border.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Sankar Mahadevan

Before the 'pran-pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple, singers Shankar Mahadevan performed devotional songs in the temple premises.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Katrina Kaif and Vikey Kaushal

Dressed to the nines, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and her husband Vikey Kaushal are in Ayodhya for the auspicious occasion. For the 'Pran pratishtha' event, Katrina donned a bright golden silk saree and kept her hair open and makeup simple. Complimenting his wife, Vickey wore a white kurta pyjama with chudidaar and a heavy dupatta.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher arrived a day earlier in the sacred city. Before heading towards the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Kher offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple on Monday morning. Before the auspicious ceremony, Kher shared a video message on his Instagram, ''Today I am participating in the grand function of Shri Ram Ji's Prana Pratishthan with my Kashmiri Hindu brothers and sisters living all over the world. Today is the golden day of Indian history. Many many congratulations and best wishes to every Indian! Hail Lord Ram! 🙏🕉🙏''

(Photograph: Twitter )

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is in Ayodhya with his son Abhishek. Wearing a matching white kurta pyjama set, Amitabh and Abhishek were spotted in the temple premises as they greeted the other guest.

(Photograph: Twitter )