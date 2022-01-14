China's highest grossing film 'Battle at Lake Changjin' sequel to release on this date

China’s biggest film of all time, ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’ has already got itself a sequel and also has a release date in the next month.

Titled ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin: Water Gate Bridge’, the film has been timed as a gift for the people of China on the first day of the Chinese New Year holiday. Not Marvel or James Bond, this is the highest-grossing film of 2021

The release date for the film is February 1.

The Chinese New Year holiday has always been a lucrative time for business and box office sees a boost usually at this time of the year for the Asian country.

The film ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin: Water Gate Bridge’ is set to go up against 10 other big films. It's biggest competitor is ‘Nice View’ from director Wen Muye. Then comes ‘Only Fools Rush In’ by Han Han and Xing Wenxiong’s ‘Too Cool To Kill’ and many others.

Last year, the top films for China during the New Year was ‘Detective Chinatown 3’ and ‘Hi, Mom’.

