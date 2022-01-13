'Squid Game' creates history at SAG awards, maker calls it the 'happiest moment' of his career

Korean show 'Squid Game' dominated OTT space a greater part of 2021. On Wednesday it made history at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards by becoming the first non-English-language and first Korean series to score a nomination.



The awards will be announced on February 27. 'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk says it is the "happiest moment" of his career to see his Netflix show receive such recognition outside of South Korea.

The Korean language show bagged nominations in the television categories for best drama ensemble, best stunt ensemble, best actor for Lee Jung-jae and best female actor for Jung Ho-yeon.



The survival drama series was one of the biggest shows from the streaming service last year and garnered over 100 million views in less than a month of its debut in September 2021.



"As the director of 'Squid Game', today has to be the happiest moment. I am reminded of all the days spent on first meetings with the cast, the auditions, visiting theaters to see their performances, the script readings, rehearsals and the days on set... I want to truly thank not only the cast who have been nominated today but also all of the supporting and the near-300 background talent.



"'Squid Game' would never have been what it became without the devotion and hard work of every single one of you. You deserve all the glory and credit," Hwang said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.



The nine-part show follows 456 people struggling with debt in Seoul who sign on to play a series of deadly competitions based on Korean children's games, the winner of which will receive 45.6 billion won (USD 38 million).



Lee Jung-jae, who played the show's protagonist Seong Gi-hun or player number 456, said he was "speechless and beyond excited" to be nominated for a SAG Award.

SAG awards 2022 nominations announced, 'House of Gucci','The Power of the Dog' lead the list



"I vividly remember the precious moments we shared together, putting in all the hard work to film the intense six rounds of games. On top of the unforgettable memories we shared, today's SAG Awards nominations will forever be remembered as a precious and touching moment.



"Thank you so much to the members of SAG-AFTRA. I am also so humbled and want to share this moment with all the fans of Squid Game who have faith in justice and love, we as people cherish," the popular actor said.



In best actor (drama) category, Lee Jung-jae is nominated alongside 'Succession' stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and 'The Morning Show' actor Billy Cudrup.



The show landed three Golden Globe Awards, including best television drama, and earned O Yeong-su a supporting actor prize. 'Squid Game' also boasts of three Critics Choice Awards nominations and a Gotham Award win for breakthrough series.