Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Advertisment

Based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the historical drama has found itself in the middle of a controversy since the trailer release.

Some people have raised objections over the dance sequence featuring Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. Following the backlash, the makers have assured that the particular song has been removed from the movie.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava runs into controversy over a dance sequence

Advertisment

Song removed from Chhaava after controversy

On Monday (Jan 27), Chhaava director Laxman Utekar confirmed that the objectionable sequence has been removed from the movie.

In an official statement, Utekar mentioned that he took guidance from Maharashtrian politician Raj Thackeray. Following a meeting with him, he decided to delete the scenes.



"I have met Raj Thackeray. He is an avid reader and studious person. So I have taken some suggestions and guidance from him. And I can say, his words are very helpful for me. And after meeting him, I have decided to delete those scenes where we have shown Sambhaji Maharaj was playing Lezim dance," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Advertisment

He further added, "Lezim dance is not a big deal. Sambhaji Maharaj is very much bigger than that Lezim dance. So we are going to remove those scenes from the film."

Also read: Big update! Aamir Khan reveals Sitaare Zameen Par is set to release this year. Read exact details here

Further explaining, Utekar said that he incorporated the dance sequence after reading in Shivaji Sawant's book titled Chhava Sambhaji Maharaj, the leader took part in the Holi festival and took out a coconut from the holy fire.

At that time, Sambhaji Maharaj was 20 years old, so they thought that he might have done the traditional Maratha dance Lezim as well.

He further adds that if anyone is hurt by the Lezim dance sequence or the dance moves, he can remove that as well.

Also read: Dhoom Dhaam trailer out: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi starrer looks like a fun film

The filmmaker stated, "But, if anyone is hurt by those dance moves or Lezim dance, we will remove them. Lezim dance is not bigger than Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj."

Maharashtra Minister says 'experts' should watch Vicky Kaushal's film before release

On Sunday (Jan 26), Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant asked the makers to show the movie to experts before its theatrical release.

Mentioning questions raised on some scenes of the trailer, he wrote, ''Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honour of the Maharaj will not be tolerated.''

Also read: Alien: Earth drops teaser, checkout the first look poster for the upcoming installment in the Alien franchise

Set to release in February, the movie tells the story of the great warrior and king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, after he ascended the throne of his father and the founder of the Maratha empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Directed by Utekar, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh, among others.