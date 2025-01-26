Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has been the one of most discussed movies of the year. Based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the movie is set to release in the theatres on Feb 14.

Advertisment

Before the release, a Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant has urged the makers to show the movie to experts before its theatrical release.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava runs into controversy over a dance sequence

Taking to his X handle, Samant had hailed the makers to bring the story of Sambhaji Maharaj's to the big screen. But he has also advised them that the movie should have utmost historical accuracy.

Advertisment

धर्मरक्षक,स्वराज्यरक्षक छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांच्या जीवनावर आधारित हिंदी चित्रपट बनणे ही आनंदाची गोष्ट आहे, छत्रपतींचा इतिहास जगाला समजावा यासाठी असे प्रयत्न आवश्यक आहे. मात्र या चित्रपटात काही आक्षेपार्ह दृश्ये असल्याबाबत अनेकांनी मते व्यक्त केली आहेत. हा चित्रपट तज्ज्ञ आणि… — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) January 25, 2025

''It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati,'' he wrote.

Mentioning questions raised on some scenes shown in the trailer, he wrote that many have expressed their opinion that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honour of the Maharaj will not be tolerated.''

Advertisment

Also read: 'Rs 70 Lakh!' This Shah Rukh Khan's limited-edition watch is an 18k sand gold masterpiece

Asking the director and producers to take immediate action in this regard, he wrote, ''Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. The further decision will be taken after watching the film, otherwise, this film will not be allowed to be released!''

The minister's reaction comes after a protest was held against a scene shown in the trailer showing Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai dancing together.

Also read: Jana Nayagan: The Republic Day treat for Vijay fans continues as producers drop a second look poster

Since the trailer launch, several people have raised question over the portrayal of historical figures and events.

More about Chhaava

Set to release in February, the movie follows the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, after he ascended the throne of his father and the founder of the Maratha empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor walk out together after stabbing incident | Watch

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh, among others.