On Sunday (Jan 26), Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out together since the actor was discharged from Lilavati Hospital.

Advertisment

The actor, who underwent emergency surgery after the attack, walked out with a good spirit as he followed Kareena, who was walking ahead.

In a video shared by paparazzi, the couple were guarded by a police officer, who followed the couple to their car.

Also read: Rekha and Her Timeless Style: Top 7 Hair Looks That Prove She's The Queen Of Styling

Advertisment

Casually dressed in a grey sweatshirt, black trousers, and a cap, Kareena walked fast towards the car. Meanwhile, the Devera actor walked behind. Looking smart in a blue T-shirt and jeans, he topped his look with black glares.

This is the first time the couple has been spotted together since the attack.

Watch the video here:

Advertisment

Saif Ali Khan records statement

On Jan 21, Saif was discharged after being hospitalised for five days following the knife attack at his 11th-floor apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Also read: Saif stabbing case: Cops to conduct attacker's facial recognition; custody extended till next week

The actor walked out with a bandaged hand and neck as he waved at cameras with a smile and walked confidently into his building.

For the unversed, the 54-year-old actor was stabbed six times during a failed burglary attempt at his home. As per the doctors, the actor sustained serious wounds near his spine, due to which he underwent emergency surgery.

Two days after his discharge, the actor recorded his statement with the Bandra police.

Also read: Padma Awards : Ajith Kumar, Pankaj Udhas get Padma Bhushan, Arijit Singh Padma Shri

Recalling the Jan 16th incident, Saif said that during the scuffle, the man stabbed the actor multiple times.

The actor also shared that he was with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in their bedroom on the 11th floor when they heard their younger son Jeh's nanny, Eliyama Phillip, scream.