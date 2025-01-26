Rekha and Her Timeless Style: Top 7 Hair Looks That Prove She's The Queen Of Styling
By: Zeba Khan
By: Zeba Khan
Rekha started off very young in the Indian film industry. Once a child actor, Rekha established herself as a true blue diva, fashion queen and a mood board for many designers as she experimented with her looks both on and off-screen. Sometimes in dramatic makeup and sometimes in out-of-bed hair, Rekha would always own her style, making her a favourite of all designers.
Recently, as Deepika Padukone gave a nod to Rekha’s eternal style at the Sabyasachi runway show, we take a look at some of our favourite headwrap looks from Rekha’s personal fashion diary. Check these here:
Rekha can fluctuate effortlessly between demure, shy roles to brazen, bold ones without you having blinked once. She can do a Umrao Jaan with as much grace as a Khoon Bhari Maang as a vengeance-driven woman out to seek justice for her husband’s treachery.
Rekha has an inimitable fashion sense – one that is unabashedly personal, experimental, classic and graceful at the same time. Rekha does it so convincingly that you would want to emulate her but it’s not that easy because they will always call you a copy of hers.
Rekha has always maintained donning classic silhouettes in finest fabrics and weaves. She wears the most luxurious silk sarees, tissue sarees that she would wrap differently, an Indian traditional suit that she pairs with a modern coat or blazer. If you had to pick something from her look, learn that maximal prints have to be paired with subtle makeup and monochrome looks can be accessorised with over-the-top jewellery.
In fashion and style language, Rekha is a true OG (The Original). She debuted large buns with over-the-top gajras when it was not even a thing. She used dark lipstick in contrast with gold kanjeevirams and tucked her hair under large headwraps when tying the hair was considered uncool.
Rekha is also someone who invests in iconic pieces which stand the test of time, which are heirlooms that can be passed to generations to come, that don't wither and fade out as “unfashionable”. She is often spotted carrying large khadi bags, wearing cottons and linens when not in luxurious fabrics, and positioning herself as a fashion icon who creates looks and not follow fashion blindly.
{{ primary_category.name }}