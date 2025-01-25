Days after its trailer was released, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starerr Chhaava has run into trouble over a dance sequence in the film. Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati stated that the upcoming film Chhaava, helmed by Laxman Utekar, must be shown to historians before release to ensure historical accuracy.

Chhaava is based the Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj- son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The MP is known to be a descendent of the same family.

Chhaava controversy

The comments from the politician came amid protests from some quarters who objected to a dance sequence in the film which featured actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who play the roles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, respectively. Snippets of the dance sequence are also part of the recently released trailer.

The sequence shows Vicky and Rashmika Mandanna dancing with the 'lezim', a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

"It is commendable the film highlights the life and valiant reign of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Director Laxman Utekar and his team showed me the movie's trailer. I told them I would like to watch the entire movie before its release. I also offered to connect them with historians to address inaccuracies to ensure this significant story is presented authentically to audiences worldwide," said Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Friday to news agency PTI.

"However, the filmmakers have not engaged with historians as yet. While the lezim is an important part of our cultural heritage, it is necessary to discuss whether taking such cinematic liberties aligns with the dignity and historical portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj. Historians and experts should deliberate on the appropriateness of this depiction," he asserted.

He said filmmakers must ensure that depictions of such historical personalities must always remain respectful and accurate.

Earlier on Friday, some Maratha outfits held a protest at the historic Lal Mahal in Pune. "We object to the dance sequence in which Sambhaji Maharaj and Rani Yesubai are shown dancing after the coronation. The filmmakers should show the movie to historians, and it must be released only after getting their green signal," one of the protesters said.

If the makers fail to do so, then it will be ensured that the movie is not released in Maharashtra, he warned.



Chhaava also features Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film is set to release in theatres on February 14.

