Age is just a number for iconic singer Asha Bhosle. The 91-year-old legend recently performed at a concert in Dubai and proved that she is very much in sync with the latest trends. The singer can viral track Tauba Tauba during her concert -much to the delight of the audience. The hit song was sung by Indian-Canadian singer Karan Aujla and was part of the Bollywood film Bad Newz. The video featured Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimrii and the hook step of the song became viral in no time.



'Queen of Everything' Asha Bhosle grooves to Tauba Tauba



Videos of her performance in Dubai went viral on social media, thanks to the nonagenarian's scene-stealing move. The singer, dressed in a white sari, not only sang Tauba Tauba from Anand but also performed the signature step of the track. The live audience joyfully cheered for the singer as did the signature moves.

Asha Bhosle singing Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba and did Vicky Kaushal's hookstep at 91 years of age, she is so cool. Queen queening ✨️👑 pic.twitter.com/iGCprmeI71 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) December 30, 2024





Social media hailed the 'Queen'. One user on Instagram wrote, "Asha Bhosle not only singing Tauba Tauba but also doing the dance step at her Dubai show was not on my 2024 bingo card!!! Legendary! (party emoji).” “Her cute lil dance,” wrote another. “Iconic (fire emoji),” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “LETS NOT FORGET SHE IS DOING ALL OF THAT AT 91…QUEEN BEHAVIOUR (crown, red heart, and fire emojis).” “Respect,” said a user. “WHAT AT 91…MOST ELDERLY PEOPLE I KNOW IN THEIR EARLY 60’S CAN’T EVEN WALK ON THEIR OWN AND LOOK AT ASHA TAI DOING ALL OF THAT WITH SO MUCH OF FLAMBOYANCE AND FINESSE (fire emoji) QUEEN OF EVERYTHING (crown and red heart emojis),” wrote a fan.



Karan Aujla reacts



Bhosle's act impressed the song's original singer Karan Aujla who took to his Instagram Stories and wrote a note for Asha. “@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of music instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument. This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together.”

The singer also shared the reel of Bhosle performing Tauba Tauba on stage and wrote along with it, “I wrote it at 27. She sang it at 91 better than me (folded hand emoji). @asha.bhosle.”



Asha Bhosle performed on Tauba Tauba as part of her concert with Sonu Nigam in Dubai on Sunday.