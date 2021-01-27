Chadwick Boseman earns posthumous nomination at the Independent Spirit Award

Late actor Chadwick Boseman has been nominated for a posthumous 2021 Independent Spirit Award.

On Tuesday, Boseman received a nod in the category of best male lead actor for his stunning performance in `Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom` which was released in 2020 months after his death.

The George C Wolfe directorial marks Boseman`s final film role. It is based on August Wilson`s 1982 play that revolves around Ma Rainey (the mother of blues) and her experience with white management. The film was a Netflix original and was set in Chicago in 1927. The story centred around the racial tension in the music world back in those times.

Others who have been nominated in the category are Riz Ahmed for `The Sound of Metal,` Steven Yeun for `Minari,` Rob Morgan for `Bull` and Adarsh Gourav for `The White Tiger.`

The 36th Independent Spirit Awards have been scheduled to take place on April 22.

Boseman, who is best known for his portrayal of superhero 'Black Panther', died in August 2020 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

The actor did not reveal his cancer diagnosis throughout the four-year-long battle and continued working throughout. It was later revealed by his team only after his demise.