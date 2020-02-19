Watch: Bear Grylls reveals 'Into The Wild' with Rajinikanth teaser

It’s time for some excitement as popular adventure TV host Bear Grylls has now released the first teaser of his shoot with Thalaiva Rajinikanth. After Indian PM Narendra Modi, this is the first time we will see an Indian celebrity with Bear Grylls in an out-and-out adventure.

The special program with Rajinikanth is titled ‘Into The Wild’. In posters released, the two can be seen up and about for their adventure as Rajinikanth is seen wearing a baseball cap and Bear Grylls is in a military green jacket as they stand in front of a jeep. Also read: Rajinikanth is fine after shooting for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, tweets 'Thank you, love you'

Sharing a teaser from their upcoming show, Bear Grylls tweeted, “Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery.”

He further wrote, “@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way... #ThalaivaOnDiscovery @DiscoveryIN"

Bear Grylls hosts ‘Running Wild’, ‘You Vs Wild’, ‘The Island’, ‘Bear's Mission’, ‘Hostile Planet’ and ‘World's Toughest Race’.

Post Rajinikanth, we will also see Akshay Kumar with Bear Grylls.