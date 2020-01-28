After PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls

Rajinikanth is all set to star in popular adventure show 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls. Grylls was clicked arriving in Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park on Tuesday morning where the TV host and the actor are believed to be filming currently.



Earlier, in 2019, PM Narendra Modi had shot for a special episode of the show with Grylls in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.



As per initial reports doing the rounds, Rajinikanth and Grylls will explore the wild at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka. The duo is likely to shoot for 6 hours in a day. The first part of the schedule was completed on Monday, January 27.

British adventurer Bear Grylls arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot with actor Rajinikanth for an episode of his show 'Man vs Wild'.

Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls

According to sources, Rajinikanth has taken a few days off from his busy schedule and flew to Mysore to shoot for this special episode. The superstar is currently shooting for 'Thalaivar 168'. The actor who turned 69 in December 2019, reportedly had to shoot in severe conditions inside the tiger reserve.



Meanwhile, Grylls is also back with the latest edition of his National Geographic's show 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' where he will be seen challenging, where we will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer and Dave Bautista channelling their inner steel to take on adventurous challenges in remote wilderness.

