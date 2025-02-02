At the recent Rotterdam Film Festival, Cate Blanchett shared insights about her journey in the film industry, revealing that she never expected to become a movie star or have a long-lasting career in movies.

“I was resigned, happily, to a career in theatre,” Blanchett said. “There was a sense that women had a certain ‘shelf life’ in the film industry, and a certain type of woman got to parade on the screen while others didn’t.”

Discovering a Love for Cinema

Blanchett also spoke about how her passion for film was ignited after watching Luchino Visconti’s The Stranger. “Our French teacher took us to see it. I learned more about cinema than I did about French. I don’t think I’ve seen it since, but I was hypnotized by the cinematic storytelling,” she recalled.

Reflecting on the evolving landscape of Australian cinema, Blanchett credited films like Picnic at Hanging Rock, Sweetie, and An Angel at My Table for inspiring her. “I thought: ‘Maybe I will be able to step into that frame,’” she added.

Championing Displaced Filmmakers

The actress also talked about the significance of the newly established Displacement Film Fund, launched at the festival to support filmmakers who have been forced to flee their home countries.

Upcoming Spy Thriller

Blanchett will next be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller Black Hat, starring alongside Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan.

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 14, 2025.

