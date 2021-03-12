Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney and more stars join ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ cast

'Mission Impossible' 7 and 8 has some new stars joining in.



On Thursday, director Christopher McQuarrie announced five more actors who will star alongside Tom Cruise.



The actors who are joining the franchise are 'Stanger Things' fame Cary Elwes, 'GOT' star Indira Varma, 'Catastrophe' actor Rob Delaney, 'The Last Ship' star Charles Parnell and 'Sherlock' star Mark Gatiss.



The adventure also stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt reprising their roles in the franchise. Other stars who have joined the paramount picture are Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales.



Christopher shared the additional cast on Instagram along with black-and-white images of each. The stars will act in 'Mission: Impossible 7' and 'Mission: Impossible 8'.

Despite the numerous delays, McQuarrie revealed a successful shoot has wrapped in the UAE. "Grace and graciousness, magic and majesty, hospitality and hope. Of the many challenges we’ve faced on our journey, none will be greater than outshining the gifts Abu Dhabi has given us,'' he wrote on Instagram.

MI7 is scheduled to be released Nov. 19 and the 8th part is slated for Nov. 4, 2022